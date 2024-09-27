Ismael Cruz Córdova on ‘Rings of Power’, that explosive cliffhanger, and never giving up

Ismael Cruz Córdova can take on any fight. That’s one of the things that is made obvious from the moment you speak to him. The actor, born in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, has had a lifelong dream of performing and has achieved it on the largest possible stage. He stars as Arondir in “The Rings of Power,” the latest adaptation of J.R.R Tolkien’s work. Not only is he one of the series’ main stars, he also plays the role of an elf, one of the world’s most storied creatures, the type of character that kids role-play through their childhoods.

© Ross Ferguson Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir

Córdova's attachment to the elves also stems from a childhood dream. He shares that when he was a kid, he didn’t have access to DVDs or movies and had saved up to buy a DVD player. One of his first purchases was ‘The Lord of the Rings’. “And I, like many people in this world, was taken by it. Especially by the elves, because I lived in the mountains in Puerto Rico and I love trees, I love hills, I love all of the magical aspects of the forest. And I was like, ‘I’m a freaking elf.’” While he was convinced that he was a young Legolas in the making, meant for the battlefield and for feats that go beyond human understanding, his peers made it clear that the elves in the film didn’t look like him. “I’m an Aries,” says Córdova. “So I was like… ‘Hmm, you told me no, now watch me.’”

Córdova and I speak on the phone the week of the release of episode seven of “The Rings of Power,” ominously titled “Doomed to Die.” The episode is an hour of television that recalls the highs and lows of “The Two Towers,” the middle film of the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Spoilers ahead, but it’s packed with battles and emotional beats, among them, the awaited meeting between Arondir and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and plenty of heroic feats from Córdova himself, including the taking down of a giant troll and a battle with one of the series main villains, leaving Arondir's fate in the balance.

When I ask him about filming an episode of that scale, Córdova's eyes widen with excitement. “Oh my God, it was so epic,” he says. “You know that wall I jump is built, so I had to actually jump from it and land on the troll. That’s all yours truly. It was great because I show up and become the commander of these guys so it was very exciting,.” Córdova speaks with reverence for his work, the type of passion one hopes to emulate in whatever their craft is. “I don’t know if you ever played when you were little but it’s everything about that materialized. It’s extremely magical,” he says. Córdova shares that the set was packed with doubles and actors committed to completing a perfectly choreographed dance of swords and weapons that rolled deep into the night. “It is exhausting,” he says laughing. “But I love it.”

© Ben Rothstein

Of his character’s meeting with Galadriel, he reveals that the moment had emotional weight for the audience and for Arondir himself. “You have this legendary, mythical being,” he said of Galadriel, who was memorably played by Cate Blanchett in the original films. “For us as fans but for the elves as well. Arondir is this guy,” he says. “He hears about all of these great figures and she’s a great figure in Middle Earth. So the validation that comes from her calling him a hero does so much to lift him. So far, I’ve been peripheral to this part of the story. I have my own thing. And essentially she just brings me into the fold. Which is so cool, I call them the Elvengers,” he says, referring to the Elven characters in the series that have been driving the plot for the past two seasons: Galadriel, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker).

One of the most shocking moments of the episode occurs when Arondir is stabbed by Adar, one of the series’ principal villains. He talks me through the process and the choreography, which proved pivotal in a moment that relies fully on visuals. “Arondir begins to fight more recklessly, he is more emotional and he’s just seeing red. He starts fighting really openly and hacking, which is completely different to what you’ve seen before. And he makes a mistake, which is not to be precise,” he says. Córdova choreographed his movements under the supervision of Vic Armstrong, one of the series’ second unit directors and a legend in the business.

Córdova is excited for the future. He’s coming off of a busy year, shooting three films alongside stars like Eva Longoria, Pete Davidson, Karl Urban, Priyanka Chopra, and more, with each project showcasing his different skills. One is a comedy and the other is a period piece. “I play this beautiful character, very dark, broken, and dramatic,” he says of one of the projects. “I'm looking forward to seeing that work and for people to see what I can do.”

Ismael Cruz Cordova, star of 'The Rings of Power'

Of the many things he wishes to do in the future, working in a different language stands at the top of the list. “I'm dying to work in Spanish. There's so many directors I’ve been watching,” he says, pulling out his phone to check for the name of a filmmaker that he can’t get out of his mind. “I’m obsessed with Michelle Garza Cervera, she’s incredible. She made this movie called ‘Huesera: The Bone Woman.' You have got to watch it,” he says. He also wants to write, produce, and direct, making a real difference in the way in which stories are told and crafted.

It’s difficult not to get swept up by Córdova's determination. His story is the kind that makes you think that dreams are truly possible when they’re supported by hard work and motivation, no matter your roots and origins. “I grew up somewhere that only exists because of injustice,” he says. “Poor in a way that makes no sense and that’s sustained by the amount of closed doors that we face. I decided to make an experiment of myself or an example of what you can achieve and the heights you can reach. I wanna show as many people I can how nuanced we are as a people.”

He encourages storytellers to leave their comfort zones, taking a chance on people who look different from them and have walked different paths. “What I bring to the table, because of my experience, is not homogenous,” he says. “I'm very proud of the work that I do because I'm very connected with humanity. I’m proud of the social mobility that I've had to do. I come from nothing. And then I'm like, shaking hands with Beyonce,” he says, smiling. “I throw that in there anytime I can because it was magical.”

“The Rings of Power” is now streaming on Prime Video. The series finale airs next Wednesday.