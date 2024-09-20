Tish Cyrus' relationship with her daughter Brandi Cyrus: 'I’m the oldest of the five'

Tish Cyrus has a close relationship with many of her kids. The 57-year-old mom of five has always been supportive of her family and maintains a special relationship with her daughter Brandi, who is the oldest of her siblings.

Tish is mom to 31-year-old Miley. 30-year-old Braison, and 24-year-old Noah from her past marriage with Billy Ray Cyrus, and 35-year-old Trace, and 37-year-old Brandi from a previous relationship.

“My mom has really just become my best friend, which is so cool. I’m the oldest of the five and my mom is a very young mom,” she said to Us Weekly in a recent interview. “She had me when she was so young, so now that I’m older, we just feel like best friends.”

© John Shearer/BBMA2017 Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and singer Miley Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

“[I’ve] just always [had] a very genuine relationship with my mom,” Brandi said to the publication. “She’s so supportive and I think the older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve embraced how similar we are. When you’re young, you get compared to your mom, and you’re like, ‘No,’ but as you get older you embrace it.”

Brandi went on to say Tish is "always checking" in on them. “I make an extreme effort to take flights and come out here and see everybody that lives here [in Los Angeles]. I think just making that effort and making sure everybody knows, like, ‘Hey, I know we’re all busy, but I’m here and I’m a phone call away.’ I think any of us can say that about each other.”

“I think that’s really important to remind the people in your life you know, like, ‘I’m here [and] if you need any like I’m around,’” she admitted.