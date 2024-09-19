DWTS star Dwight Howard shares how Kobe Bryant would have responded to him joining the dance show

Dwight Howard has made his debut in "Dancing With the Stars." In a new interview, the NBA star opened up about his friend Kobe Bryant and what he would think of his dance moves and work in the famous competition show.

© ROBYN BECK Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard

“I think he would love it,” said Howard to Page Six.

“We’ve been competitors, we watched each other, we played against each other in the [NBA] Finals, played on the same team, we won Olympics together. Pretty sure he’d be very proud.”

Howard shared how he's planning on following Bryant's advice during his time on the dance competition.

“[He said], ‘Always keep the main thing, the main thing,’” Howard said.

“And right now, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is the main thing. So with that being said, every day that we’re on the dance floor, we treat it as such. And we’re having fun doing it.”

Howard and Bryant were teammates during the 2012-2013 season, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Aside from that season they had together, they played with and against each other on various occasions, including taking a golden medal home at the 2008 Olympics.

More details about Howard's 'Dancing With The Stars' season

© Eric McCandless Dwight Howard and Danielle Karagach

Howard is currently dancing with Daniella Kagarach, a professional dancer who won season 30 of "DWTS" with her dance partner Iman Shumpert, who is also an NBA legend. She and Howard made their debut on premiere night, dancing along to Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It."

Howard appears to be excited to be dancing and participating in the show, sharing some praise to his dance partner.

“Dani is so amazing. She had me so calm before the storm,” said Howard to Page Six. “She just kept checking up on me, making sure I was good. She did amazing.”