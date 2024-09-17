Enrique Iglesias and Ana Boyer's emotional sibling reunion in Dubai

Enrique Iglesias and Ana Boyer have a loving sibling relationship, one that was perfectly captured this past Friday at a concert in Dubai. Iglesias and Boyer live thousands of miles apart, with him based in Miami and she based in Doha. The two shared a brief hug before Iglesias climbed onstage.

The exchange occurred before Iglesias took the stage in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, where approximately 17,000 people were gathered. The clip shows Boyer wearing a light blue dress while Iglesias wore a white t-shirt, black pants, and dark shoes.

Boyer is the youngest daughter of Isabel Preysler and seemed thriller to watch her older brother perform hits like "Hero" and "Subeme la radio." She attended the show alongside her husband, Fernando Verdasco, who shared some photos on his social media.

"What a concert! Thank you, Enrique, for moments like this!" wrote Verdasco on social media. The couple was accompanied by other VIP guests like the tennis player Ons Jabeur, who's coached by Verdasco, and the music producer RedOne, whose full name is Nadir Khayat. He's previously worked with stars like Lady Gaga, Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony.

© Keith Griner Enrique Iglesias has been touring over the past year

More details about Verdasco and Boyer's family

Following the concert, Verdasco and Boyer returned home and were spotted at the Hamad International Airport. Over the past months, the two enjoyed their summer in various locations, including New York City, where they were joined by their kids Miguel, 5, Mateo, 3, and Martin, who was born this April.

Boyer shared the news of her son's birth on social media, sharing a photo of her baby's hand to shield his identity. “Welcome, Martin,” she wrote on the post, which included the date, of the birth, April 24th. “Your brothers and parents already love you more than anything in the world!”