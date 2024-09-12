Antonela Roccuzzo celebrates her son Mateo's 9th birthday with the sweetest photos

Yesterday, Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi celebrated the 9th birthday of their middle child, Mateo Messi. Antonela took the opportunity to share various emotional and adorable images of the occasion, showing that Mateo is a fan of soccer like his father.

"Have the happiest birthday, Matu," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji to the caption. The post was filled with sweet and supportive messages from fans and followers, wishing Mateo the best on his special day.

"We love you so much! Thanks for making us so happy every day," she continued. Photos showed Mateo smiling in various locations, including the Hard Rock Stadium, where Argentina played against Colombia in the Copa America this past July.

Roccuzzo and Messi's soccer family

Roccuzzo concluded the post with an adorable throwback showing Mateo playing soccer as a toddler, wearing a white t-shirt and standing behind the soccer net, with his little fingers holding on to the strings. "9 years," she wrote.

Roccuzzo and Messi share three kids: Thiago, 11, Mateo, and Ciro, 6. The two often share posts and images about them, rapidly becoming some of Miami's favorite socialites and celebrity families.

The children are adorably devoted to their father, wanting to play soccer all the time and participate in all manner of competitions. One of Roccuzzo's most recent posts shows a photo of herself alongside one of her boys, who's a part of Miami Inter's youth division. The post celebrates the start of soccer season and shows her enjoying the weather and the Miami greenery. She's also seen holding on to an iguana, seemingly thrilled with the nature that's available on the soccer pitch. "A new season of soccer mom begins," she captioned the post, adding an emoji of a soccer ball and a crazy face.

