Luis Miguel and Camila Cabello? Find out here which one of them wants to collaborate

Camila Cabello performed at the 2024 MTV VMAs with the ultimate dream of releasing music with Luis Miguel. The Mexican-Cuban-American singer shared with "El Gordo y La Flaca" that she is eyeing several Latinos for upcoming projects. "I love Karol G. We are already linked. We have not done any musical collaboration, but when I see her anywhere, I love her," she confessed, referring to the Colombian singer.

Cabello said she is also a big fan of Peso Pluma: "I love Peso Pluma." However, her dream collaboration would be with Luis Miguel. "Thanks to my father, I know every melody of every song by Luis Miguel that has existed in the history of the world. We saw him at his concert in Miami. He was very close, and I was like crazy: 'Luismi!'. I don't know if he knows that I exist," said Camila.

© Gotham / Getty Images Camila Cabello is seen in Hudson Yards on September 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

"I would love to do a duet with Luis Miguel because (it would be) for Mexico, not just for me, for our land, our country."

Camila sang her latest single from the deluxe version of her album "C,XOXO" at the MTV Video Music Awards. Before taking the stage, the former Fifth Harmony singer said she was experiencing an optimistic era at the moment. "I'm in a very good place because, for example, this song 'GODSPEED,' which is the one I'm going to sing at the VMAs, is very much about letting go of negativity, toxicity, and people who want to hurt you," she told the Spanish-language show.

© Gotham / Getty Images Camila Cabello is seen in Hudson Yards on September 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

The 2024 MTV VMAs occurred on Wednesday, September 11, at 9:00 p.m. Karol G kicked off the night with a fun performance of her summer hit “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” The Colombian star lit up the stage and even danced with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello. Anitta also took the stage performing "Paradise" alongside Fat Joe and DJ Khaled.

Camila Cabello's love for Mexico

The artist, who hails from Cuba and was born to Mexican and Cuban parents, places significant emphasis on her cultural heritage and frequently delves into discussions and explorations of her roots through her musical work. She recently embarked on a trip to Mexico, where she expressed her deep affection for her father's home country.

© Manny Carabel Camila Cabello

"I arrived from Mexico like five days ago. When I'm in Mexico and I'm with my family it feels very natural to me," she said in Spanish after the show's host praised her perfect accent. "But when I've been in the US for too long and I'm with my team that speaks English, I forget it a bit," she explained to "El Gordo y la Flaca."

“Being in Mexico recharges my soul. The food..." she said. "And to see my dad, who's Mexican, in his city, in his element."

When asked about her favorite food between Mexico and Cuba, Cabello said: "Honestly, taquitos."