Simone Biles' husband is called Mr. Biles after scoring a touchdown

Jonathan Owens is back on the field. The football player, who supported his wife Simone Biles over the past months at the Olympics, is back to playing football for the Chicago Bears. Yesterday, after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, Owens was called "Mr. Biles" by one of the NFL commentators, showing just how large his wife's influence is.

© Todd Rosenberg Jonathan Owens playing for the Chicago Bears

“Mr. Biles getting in there,” said the commentator. “Well done by him." The comment prompted a lot of laughs from viewers and listeners, who shared their thoughts on social med

“‘Mister Biles getting in there’ is crazy but that’s a super valid acceptable title lol good play Owens," wrote a fan.

“Calling him Mr. Biles on live TV is diabolical," wrote a second person.

Biles celebrated her husband's touchdown and his team's win on social media, sharing a post on her Instagram stories. “LFG!!! … TOUCHDOWN FOR HUBBY," she wrote over a video of Owens' winning play. She has consistently shown support for Owens' career, with her attending a pre-season game last month.

© Courtesy of @stanlophotography Simone and Jonathan married in April of 2023

More details about Owens and Biles' relationship

Owens and Biles married in April of 2023, after starting to date in 2020. "Our personalities match right up," Biles said in a 2021 appearance on the Today Show. "We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great. He's an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless."

Recently, Owens praised Biles' success in the Olympics and her consistency. “It's super exciting just because I get a chance to see all the work that she puts in prior to, and you know what? Everything she goes through and dealing with the media and everything, and she still goes out there and does it," said Owens in an interview with PEOPLE. “It's just impressive and goes to her training mindset and consistency. That's the biggest thing is how consistent.”