Alex Morgan announces pregnancy and retirement; Trinity Rodman reacts

In an announcement that shocked the soccer world, Alex Morgan, widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures in U.S. soccer history, declared her retirement from professional U.S. women's soccer on Thursday, September 5, 2024. With a stellar career marked by numerous achievements and unforgettable performances, Alex Morgan's decision to step away from the sport has left fans and fellow athletes reflecting on her remarkable legacy.

"I'm gonna get to the point quickly: I'm retiring," Morgan said in a video shared on Instagram. "And I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you. It has been a long time coming and this decision wasn't easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer."

Alex said that among sports, soccer is her first love. "Soccer has been a part of me for 30 years and it was one of the first things that I ever loved. And I gave everything to this sport and what I got in return was more than I could have ever dreamed of," she said.

The accomplished two-time Olympic medalist, who played a crucial role in Team USA's gold medal win at the 2012 London Games and their bronze medal victory in the 2020 Tokyo Games, is widely revered by teammates, coaches, and rivals for her exceptional goal-scoring abilities and her unparalleled track record of success within the history of the U.S. Women's National Team.

"Success for me is defined by never giving up and giving your all. And I did just that. I'm giving my all every single day on the field, and I did that. Giving my all in the relentless push for global investment in women's sports, because we deserve that." Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan is expecting her second child

During the video, the 35-year-old interacted with her 4-year-old daughter, Charlie Carrasco, cherishing a sweet moment between them. Shortly after, she disclosed the exciting news that she was expecting her second child. "Charlie came up to me the other day and said that when she grows up, she wants to be a soccer player. And it just made me, like, immensely proud," she said. "Not because I wish for her to become a — soccer player when she grows up, but because a pathway exists that even a 4-year-old can see now we're changing lives and the impact we have on the next generation is irreversible, and I'm proud in the hand I had in making that happen."

The big announcement

After announcing her retirement, she transformed her initial feelings of sadness into an overwhelming sense of happiness and excitement about the next phase of her life. "This is not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was going to do this, because Charlie's going to be a big sister," the athlete said.

"I am pregnant. And as unexpected as this came, we are so overjoyed," Morgan said. Alex is married to professional men's player Servando Carrasco, whom she met at college at UC Berkeley.

"To me, family means everything. I wouldn't be here without my husband and my family uplifting and motivating and encouraging and supporting me and sacrificing for me for the last 15 years as a professional athlete," she said.

Alex Morgan's last rodeo

Morgan's last game with the San Diego Wave is scheduled for Sunday, September 8, 2024. "I just want to thank the fans for always supporting us, for always just using what we're saying and making it magnified," she said. "I also need to thank the team, my team behind the scenes -- teammates, coaches, staff, everyone who has played a part in my career, has played some part that has made me where I am today and who I am today."

"I am so shaped into me because of you, because of soccer, and I am forever grateful," Morgan said. "I cannot wait to celebrate with you one last game. It's been a ride. And thank you."

Celebrity reactions to Alex Morgan's pregnancy and retirement

Alex's heartfelt announcement caught many off guard, particularly Trinity Rodman, who expressed her admiration for Morgan on social media with a touching tribute. "No words... ur amazing thank you for paving the way for me and so many others," Trinity wrote, finishing her message with: "love you."

"congrats on an amazing career 🤎 thanks for elevating women's sports!! 🐐🐐🐐," Simone Biles wrote. Sofia Jakobsson also joined the conversation by writing: "One of the best to ever play this game, not only did you play amazing and inspire millions of kids out there, you changed the game for the better for so many who now coming after you. Forever grateful and proud to have been your teammate, but even more grateful to get to know you as a person! ❤️🐐

Alex Morgan's career in a nutshell

In 2009, at 20, she began her journey with the U.S. Women's National Team and had a remarkable 15-year career. Known for her prowess as a striker, she scored her debut goal against China in 2010 and demonstrated her skill by scoring against 32 different countries. She concludes her USWNT tenure with 123 goals, placing her fifth on the all-time list and 53 career assists, securing her ninth position in U.S. history. Her combined 176 goals and assists tally ranks her fifth in USWNT history, with only Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Kristine Lilly, and Carli Lloyd ahead of her.

Alex Morgan's retirement video