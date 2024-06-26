Alex Morgan left off Paris Olympics US roster; 'I'm disappointed'

Alex Morgan was left out of the US Women's National Soccer Team for the Paris Olympics. The snub is a surprising one considering Morgan's career and marks one of the biggest decisions made by new coach Emma Hayes.

Morgan shared a statement on X, revealing that she was disappointed by the decision to not be included by the USWNT. "Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage," reads her statement. "This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest."

Still, Morgan made it clear that she'd be supporting the team in the Olympics. "In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country. LFG."

In a statement, Hayes shared that making the Olympic roster was "an honor" while also acknowledging the highly competitive nature of the team. “Choosing an 18-player roster plus alternates involved many considerations, but I am excited for the group we have selected," she concluded.

© Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF Alex Morgan playing for the US

The USWNT full roster

The USWNT will be playing against Namibia in the Olympics on July 25th. You can check out the full roster below:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (6): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG)

FORWARDS (5): Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 92/34)

Alternates: Goalkeeper JaneCampbell, midfielder Hal Hershfelt, midfielder Croix Bethune and forward Lynn Williams.



