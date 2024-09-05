Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder still call each other husband and wife

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may not be in a romantic relationship, but they may still be married. In a new podcast appearance, Ryder revealed that the two don't mind having this connection; in fact, they still call each other husband and wife.

Ryder was featured on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, where she discussed her close friendship with Reeves, revealing that the two text regularly. "We always say who it is, even though it says so on the text. So like on his birthday I go: ‘Happy birthday, my husband.’ And then he’s like, ‘Hey, my wife, I love you. KR 57. Like on each birthday he’s like KR 57 or whatever his age is. He’s always done that.”

She revealed that she loves working with Reeves and would do so again at any opportunity. "I would literally do anything though with him. Like he is so special," she said. She has one exception though: "John Wick" movies, since that “involves a lot of stunts. I’m just thinking of my bones."

Ryder and Reeve's marriage explained

© Jeff Kravitz Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Ryder and Reeves first shared the story of their almost wedding while promoting their 2018 film "Destination Wedding." Ryder revealed that there were real priests on the set of "Dracula," where their characters got married. “We actually got married in ‘Dracula’," she said to Entertainment Weekly. "No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life. In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married.”

In a separate interview, Reeves agreed. “We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are, Coppola says we are, so I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

Throughout their career, they've made three films together, including "A Scanner Darkly."