Meet Isabela Ferrer, the Latina who plays young Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us'

Isabela Ferrer is having a big year. The 23-year-old actress has a major role in the film "It Ends With Us," playing a younger version of Lily Bloom, the protagonist played by Blake Lively. The film, based on the beloved best seller, is the second most watched film in the country and has been an enormous platform for Ferrer, whose career is made up of three acting credits. Here's what you should know about her:

She's of Puerto Rican descent

© Dave Benett Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer

Ferrer was born and raised in New York, spending the majority of her life in the West Village neighborhood. According to her now-defunct university page bio, she is of Irish and Puerto Rican descent.

She graduated from Carnegie Mellon University

Ferrer is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate, where she studied acting and music. She was a part of one of the most prestigious acting schools in the country, with graduates going on to become notorious people in the arts. Some of these names include Holly Hunter, George A. Romero, Andy Warhol, Ming-Na Wen, and Zachary Quinto.

'It Ends With Us' is her biggest project

"It Ends With Us" is her first feature film, and also her biggest project to date. Before that, she'd made an appearance on the TV show "Evil," and on a short titled "Fire Burning."

Ferrer and Lively have developed a close friendship

© Gotham Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer

Ferrer has also developed a close friendship with Lively, someone she sees as a mentor. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrer revealed that one of the best things about Lively was the fact that she treated her like an equal “You came up to me and you were like, ‘I want you to know that this role is just as much yours as it is mine,'” Ferrer said, recounting one of their conversations.

“It was like the most supportive and uplifting thing to feel as a young actor coming into this, to feel like somebody like you who has such a high status and is so important in this project to also be like, ‘What do you think?’ That’s the biggest privilege and compliment.”