Rebeca Andrade showcases her unexpected hidden talent while wearing her Olympic medals

Olympic gymnast Rebeca Andrade has always dazzled the world with her grace, strength, and resilience on the mat, but now she's revealed another remarkable talent: her singing voice. In an Instagram reel, the Brazilian athlete showcased her hidden vocal abilities, serenading her followers with a voice as angelic as her gymnastics performances.

Wearing her hard-earned medals from the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, Andrade's performance was a tribute to her journey and an intimate glimpse into a personal passion. The reel highlighted her musical talent and conveyed a powerful message through a heartfelt caption."It's about having the strength to not give up, having the guts and fighting to the end. It's about encouraging, supporting and making others believe that it's possible!" Andrade began, setting the tone for a reflection on her Olympic journey.

© Jamie Squire / Getty Images Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil poses after the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andrade's caption continued, "Saying and showing that your gratitude and faith have brought you this far, which even for you who experienced it all is difficult to explain! It's about representing everyone and feeling represented too! It's about being proud, crying, vibrating, shouting, being angry, but feeling a joy that invades everyone's chest when you hit yourself!"

Her words captured the rollercoaster of emotions of being an elite athlete—the triumphs, the struggles, and the profound sense of accomplishment. Andrade's journey to Olympic glory has been anything but easy, and her reflections offer insight into the emotional and psychological battles athletes face beyond the physical demands of their sport: "You have to get on the podium to receive your medal and feel proud regardless of the color, because only you know what you had to go through to get there. It's climbing the podium of life after having done your best and living an Olympics!" she wrote, emphasizing that the true victory lies not in the color of the medal but in the journey itself.

Her closing thoughts encapsulated her relentless drive for excellence: "Everything is a result and it's always a step to grow more and more, even if you haven't reached your final goal. You have to have the energy to want more, to do more, to seek more, because as long as the flame of the goal is lit, the fire within will continue to burn and the opportunity to reach your highest place will continue to roll! Thank you Paris 2024."

© PAUL ELLIS

Andrade's posts struck a chord with her audience, reminding them that success is as much about perseverance and passion as it is about talent. Rebeca Andrade's fire still burns brightly, and she's ready to reach even greater heights. We hope to see her in LA28!

Paris 2024

The 25-year-old Brazilian made history after becoming the first gymnast to ever beat Biles in a floor exercise final at a major international competition. Andrade scored 14.166 on her floor routine, while Simone Biles earned second place with 14.133, only 33 thousandths from the gold. With this accomplishment, Andrade won her first gold at these Olympic Games, the fourth medal in total during her 2024 Paris Olympics, and her sixth medal in her Olympic career. She is the most decorated Olympic athlete in Brazilian history.

© Anadolu

Biles said she has so much respect for Andrade. “She’s a competitor — she always keeps me on my toes,” Biles said. “It’s always an honor every time I get to compete with her.” During the press conference, Andrade commented: “I’m not fighting against her [Simone Biles]...I’m fighting with me to be my best myself.”