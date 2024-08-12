'Scarface' star Ángel Salazar has died at 68

Ángel Salazar, a Cuban-American comedian and actor known primarily for his work in "Scarface," has died at 68.

His death was confirmed by his representative and friend Ann Wingsong, who confirmed the news with TMZ and revealed that he died in his sleep and was found the following morning, on August 11th. Salazar suffered from heart conditions in recent years, but the cause of death has not been confirmed.

© Frazer Harrison F. Murray Abraham, Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, and Angel Salazar arrive at the release of "Scarface" in August 23, 2011

Salazar was born in 1956. He had his big break in "Scarface," in 1983, where he played the role of Chi Chi, the trusty sidekick of Tony Montana (Al Pacino). Salazar is one of Montana's two trusted henchmen, having a memorable scene where the two burst into a bathroom to rescue Montana from an enemy attacking him with a chainsaw. Chi Chi dies in the last half of the film, at a gun showdown in Montana's mansion.

He starred in various notorious films afterward, including "Punchline" with Tom Hanks, and "Carlito's Way," where he reunited with Pacino once more. He acted throughout the rest of his life, being featured in other famous films like "Hot to Trot" and "Maniac Cop 2."

He was also a successful comedian, starring in various HBO comedy specials, including "Last Comic Standing." Salazar's final performance took place earlier this month, at Reno's Silver Legacy Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. He had performances from August 1 to August 4.

© Bobby Bank Burton Gilliam and Angel Salazar

Other performers' reactions

Fellow actors and comedians shared their thoughts online. "Rest in peace Angel Salazar "chichi" you were an amazing actor and good friend hermano. From scarface to carlito's way your characters and comedy will be forever missed," wrote musician Tito Puente Jr.

"RIP to my friend Angel Salazar. Worked together a few months ago. Comedy legend," wrote comedian Adam Hunter.

“Got home from filming to find out my dear close friend Angel Salazar passed away. Angel and I worked together for years," wrote actress Kadrolsha Ona Carole. "I will miss his silly antics and cheerful laughter. Super sad. Love you my friend. May you rest in peace."

