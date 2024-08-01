Salma Hayek shows off her summer glow in tiny bikini

Salma Hayek knows how to do summer right. The actress and producer has shared a new post on Instagram, showing the world how she's spending part of her summer. The images show her relaxing in her pool and looking stunning in a bikini as she works on her tan.

The post is made up of three images, all showing Hayek in various relaxing poses. In them, she's seen wearing a green bikini with purple stripes on it. She's also laying over a white pool float that looks comfortable enough to fit another person. The photos show her fully enjoying herself and basking in the sun, with her eyes closed. "Waiting for August," she captioned it.

The bathing suit appears to be a part of the Pour Moi collection, with the top part priced at $68, and the bottom part at $38.

While Hayek's location is not specified, she appears to be located in a pool, with some comfortable-looking loungers located by the edge of it. In a second post, she's seen diving into the pool, with there being few background noise, suggesting that the pool is likely located in her home. "Diving into August," she captioned it.

Hayek's sweet post promoting Shakira's work

Earlier this month, Hayek shared a sweet and supportive post for her friend Shakira. She shared the image on Instagram, where she revealed that Shakira had gifted her with a signed copy of her latest record, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran." Shakira appears to have signed the record, adding her signature on the album cover and a message. "For Salma, with love and admiration," she wrote in Spanish.

Hayek also shared a supportive message of her own. "Music for the weekend. Shakira! Shakira! Long live Latinas!" she wrote, with the image showing her smiling as she proudly holds up the record.