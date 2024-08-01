Chrissy Teigen reveals that her son Miles has type 1 diabetes

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are embracing a "new world" after finding out their son Miles has type 1 diabetes. The young boy, who just turned 6 in May, was diagnosed a few weeks ago after he was sick in the hospital with an intestinal infection called shigella he got from summer camp. Thankfully he was okay, but his doctor noticed something in his blood work was off.

© Getty Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate their son Miles' 6th birthday at Monster Jam World Finals at SoFi Stadium

On Wednesday, Teigen shared a gallery of photos on Instagram sharing his story. A few days prior, she had shared an image of him and Luna celebrating Team USA, and fans noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor. "Miles had his arm up, and sooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform," she wrote.

Teigen explained that he is in the "honeymoon period" of a lifetime of T1, and he had his first shot of insulin the night before, "A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly," she wrote. The mom of 4 shared that many parents find out their kids have diabetes on accident while treating something else.

The cookbook author also shared a photo of the children's book "Year One with Type One" and the page she said made her sob when she and Legend read it to Miles. She went on to assure parents in the same position that they are not alone.

Along with Luna and Miles, Teigen and Legend also share a daughter Esti, 1, and their youngest, Wren, 1. The 38-year-old businesswoman and singer met their surrogate when Teigen was pregnant with Esti. Teigen has always been very open with her audience, opening up about the heartbreak she faced after a medical abortion in 2020.