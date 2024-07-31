Pink's daughter Willow follows in her mother's footsteps — stars in her first musical

Pink's daughter has a talent for the arts. Willow, the 12-year-old daughter of Pink and her husband Carey Hart, is starring in her first musical theater production.

Hart shared some photos of his daughter's special moment on social media, revealing that she starred in her school's production of "Bye Bye Birdie." The images show Willow singing onstage while wearing a red wig. One photo shows her holding the phone, and another shows her with her arms outstretched, performing for the audience.

"I’m beyond proud of my lil girl, Willow," wrote Hartley in the caption. "She just wrapped up her 4-night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, and she killed it. I can’t believe how brave she is, and how she switches it on for her performance. To watch her progress over the last 5 years has been very special to watch. Can’t wait you see you on that Broadway stage. With how hard you work, your talent, and your commitment to theater, there is no doubt you will be there. Great work mama in helping Willz achieve her goals."

Pink's sweet goodbye to her daughter

Before her play, Willow had been touring with her mother. In a reel shared on Pink's Instagram, she revealed that she was emotional over the fact that Willow was leaving her to follow her dreams. The video shows some special moments of Willow on her tour, having fun onstage, and hugging her mother. "This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug," she wrote. "It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much."

In the clip, Willow reveals that her dream is to perform on Broadway. "Do you want to be a kid on Broadway?" asked Pink. "Yeah," said Willow. "Then maybe an adult on Broadway after that."