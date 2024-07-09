Ricky Martin's ex, Jwan Yosef, shares adorable photos with his kids on the beach

Ricky Martin's ex, Jwan Yosef, is spending the summer with those he loves the most. In a new Instagram post, Yosef shared various photos alongside his children, Renn and Lucia, where they all looked happy to be enjoying the sun and the beach.

Yosef shared a set of adorable photos on his Instagram, showing what his family has been up to over the past couple of months in Los Angeles. He shared photos of himself and his kids at an amusement park, including one where he and Lucia are riding the carousel, with the two making funny faces for the camera.

He also shared a photo at Venice Beach, showing him and his kids flanked by other family members and friends. "June/July eclipsed by Family," he captioned the post, adding the tags Baby Renn and Baby Lucia.

Yosef shared photos of himself and Lucia's hand as the two had some fun on the beach. The image shows him in a pink bathing suit and Lucia in a purple one, with the two holding onto each other as they returned from a dip in the water.

Lastly, he shared a photo of his son Renn, who appeared happy to be participating in the beach tradition of getting some temporary tattoos.

More details about Martin and Yosef's relationship

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin announced their split in July of last year. While the two have shared that it's been difficult, they've put their kids as their priority. “It is never easy, you know that any separation is difficult, but I believe that it is something that had to happen and today my ex-husband and I have a wonderful relationship, we are raising two children,” he said in the Spanish-speaking program Ventaneando.