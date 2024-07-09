Did Julia Fox come out as a lesbian on TikTok?

Julia Fox might have just come out on TikTok. The actress, socialite, and pop icon shared a video on TikTok where she reflected on her past relationships with men and appeared to swear them off for good.

© GettyImages Julia Fox and Kanye West

The video was shared on TikTok and was made as a reply to a separate video. “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, awww, you hate that man. You literally hate him," said the original video. Fox shared her reply as she walked down the street. “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian,” she said looking at the camera. “So sorry, boys. Um, won’t happen again.”

The TikTok quickly went viral, with hundreds of people welcoming her to the queer community and labeling Fox's coming out as a win. “Did I just facilitate Julia Fox coming out?” asked the original TikToker in a separate video.

Fox's previous statements regarding her queerness

While Fox's comments may come as a surprise for the people who know her due to her very notorious relationship with Kanye West, Fox has previously discussed her relationship with both men and women. In an interview with Ziwe from 2022, she revealed that she was struggling when it comes to dating men and that she might consider dating women.

"I have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think that maybe I have a gay bone and I need to explore that a little more," she said. "Like maybe my ex-boyfriends weren't wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and were complaining when I didn't want to have sex with them."