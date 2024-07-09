Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló's romantic Greek escapade ahead of the Olympics

Rafa Nadal might be one of the best athletes in the world, but his skills aren't limited to the tennis court. The 22 Grand Slam men's singles winner traveled with his wife, Mery Perelló, to an unparalleled enclave on the Halkidiki peninsula in Greece. The legendary tennis player and Mery enjoyed the breathtaking landscapes of this paradise ahead of Nadal's Swedish ATP 250 Bastad 2024 tournament—a pivotal event to ensure peak performance at the Paris Olympic Games.

The Nadal couple's journey to Greece is not just for relaxation; it serves a dual purpose. Located in the exquisite Sani Resort, a premier tourist destination is the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center. This state-of-the-art facility boasts eight clay courts and provides an ideal training ground for Nadal. Between rigorous training sessions, Rafa finds time to unwind with his family, enjoying the mesmerizing views of the Aegean Sea.

© @rafanadal Rafa Nadal cooks for Mery Perelló in a romantic Greek escapade ahead of the Olympics

A Special Celebration in Greece

Mery Perelló celebrated her 36th birthday on July 7, a milestone marked with love and festivity in Greece. Rafa took a well-deserved break from his training to don the chef's hat, preparing a sumptuous "brothy rice (Mallorcan style)" for his team and family. He shared the joyous occasion with his followers through a delightful video.

Mery, elegantly dressed in a navy blue dress and a beach hat, and Rafa's coach, Carlos Moyá, also enjoyed the celebration.

Family Moments and Future Aspirations

In 2023, Rafa and Mery experienced the joys of parenthood during a similar holiday in Greece, with their son barely nine months old. As they enjoy their second summer as parents, their son, who is over a year and a half old, has become an integral part of their travels.

The young Nadal has attended numerous tournaments, becoming a familiar face at events like Roland Garros and possessing his mini racket.

On June 16, the couple celebrated their son's baptism in Manacor, Mallorca, in a private and intimate ceremony attended only by close family members.

Looking Ahead: Rafa Nadal's Olympic Dreams

Rafa Nadal's announcement last year about his impending retirement stirred emotions among fans. Initially planned for 2024, Nadal remains still determining his retirement timeline. His immediate focus is on the Olympic Games, where he is set to compete in doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

"On a sporting level, today, what I do is try to play the things that I think my body allows me to and the second is what really excites me. Right now I want to try to be as well prepared as possible for the Olympics. Carlos [Alcaraz] is in a fantastic moment after winning in Paris and I will try to be well prepared enough to be a good partner for him," Nadal shared.

On June 3, Nadal turned 38, and he opted out of Wimbledon to prioritize his Olympic preparation. Before heading to Paris, he is expected to compete in the Bastad tournament in Sweden from July 15 to 21.