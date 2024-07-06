Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello, Brooke Schofield, and more

The weekend has finally arrived. As always, we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week to keep you entertained. From Kylie Jenner’s inside look at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party to Megan The Stallion’s hypnotizing dance moves, these viral videos give fans a look into their lives and creative visions.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares an inside tipsy look at her sister Khloe Kardashian's denim and cowboy-themed birthday party. Fans loved seeing her carefree and candid video that included her and her best friend Stassi escaping the party to find food.

2. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello dances in the bathroom at Michael Grutman's annual All White party at The Hamptons, which was a star-studded, exclusive event.

3. Karol G

Karol G does a sweet little dance to her summer hit "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido."

4. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shows off her hula-hooping skills while giving back to the community with Save the Children and Once Upon a Farm.

@jennifergarner @Once Upon a Farm @Save the Children US and @mattel together are a good time! I had so much fun celebrating play, summer reading, and healthy snacking with these amazing kids! (And yes, hula hooping and limbo are top of my to do list for the summer) ♥️ ♬ Feeling Good - Austin Millz Remix - Nina Simone & Austin Millz

5. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion dances to her track "Mamushi" and goes viral with over 25.9 million views. The singer has been working hard in he gym and looks toned and amazing

6. David Beckham

David Beckham shares a video from a photoshoot taking place at the same time as a soccer game and shows how he multi-tasks.

7. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shares a hilarious video she filmed while hanging out with Shakira depicting the experience of listening to a sad song.

8. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shares a look at her glam for another 40th birthday that was denim and cowboy-themed.

@khloékardashian Nothing liie a DollyWood theme for my birthday party 🩵 ♬ original sound - Khloé Kardashian

9. Brooke Schofield

Brooke Schofield responds to Clinton Kane's statement on Rolling Stone regarding her viral series on TikTok where she accused him of lying about many parts of his life, like his mom passing away.

10. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shares a baby Phoenix update, who has officially learned how to walk!