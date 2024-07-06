Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello, Brooke Schofield, and more

The weekend has finally arrived. As always, we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week to keep you entertained. From Kylie Jenner’s inside look at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party to Megan The Stallion’s hypnotizing dance moves, these viral videos give fans a look into their lives and creative visions.
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares an inside tipsy look at her sister Khloe Kardashian's denim and cowboy-themed birthday party. Fans loved seeing her carefree and candid video that included her and her best friend Stassi escaping the party to find food.
2. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello dances in the bathroom at Michael Grutman's annual All White party at The Hamptons, which was a star-studded, exclusive event.
3. Karol G
Karol G does a sweet little dance to her summer hit "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido."
4. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner shows off her hula-hooping skills while giving back to the community with Save the Children and Once Upon a Farm.
5. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion dances to her track "Mamushi" and goes viral with over 25.9 million views. The singer has been working hard in he gym and looks toned and amazing
6. David Beckham
David Beckham shares a video from a photoshoot taking place at the same time as a soccer game and shows how he multi-tasks.
7. Lele Pons
Lele Pons shares a hilarious video she filmed while hanging out with Shakira depicting the experience of listening to a sad song.
8. Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian shares a look at her glam for another 40th birthday that was denim and cowboy-themed.
9. Brooke Schofield
Brooke Schofield responds to Clinton Kane's statement on Rolling Stone regarding her viral series on TikTok where she accused him of lying about many parts of his life, like his mom passing away.
10. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shares a baby Phoenix update, who has officially learned how to walk!