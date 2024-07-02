Sebastian Yatra welcomed to Mallorca by close friend Rafael Nadal

Sebastian Yatra spent some of his vacation days alongside his friend and idol, Rafael Nadal. In an Instagram post, Yatra shared a look at his vacation in Mallorca, which included time spent alongside his friends, and a stunning boat ride along the Spanish coast.

© @sebastianyatra Sebastian Yatra and Rafael Nadal

Yatra shared a post made up of various photos and videos, showing his followers a look at his summer. The post opened with a photo of Yatra atop of a yacht, wearing a bathing suit and looking fit and tan. He's clearly enjoying himself with the backdrop of a stunning and sunny day on the coast of Mallorca, with the water looking deep blue and the coast boasting the structure that the Spanish island is known for.

More images showed Yatra and Nadal sitting on some steps together, with Yatra looking at Nadal and Nadal smiling at something off-camera. Yatra also included a selfie that shows their party, made up of Yatra, his girlfriend Aitana, Nadal, his wife Mery Perello, and his sister Maribel Nadal. He also showed a photo of a meal that looked like a type of rice with seafood, and the marks of a towel on his back, indicating how long he'd spent lying down and enjoying the sun.

He concluded the post with a video of himself going for a dive off of the yacht. "I wasn't a professional tennis player so I could give my friends the chance to shine," he wrote, referring to Nadal. "But I am a professional diver. Check out the video at the end."

© @sebastianyatra Sebastian Yatra and his friends

Nadal and Yatra's friendship

Yatra and Nadal have a friendship that dates back years, with audiences having a first record of it in 2021 when Nadal and Yatra coincided at the Los 40 Music Awards in Madrid. “This is crazy," said Yatra at the time. "I have Ed Sheeran in front of me, who's one of my favorite artists, and Rafa, who's an inspiration."

Last year, ahead of Yatra's participation in The US Open opening ceremony where he played doubles with Carlos Alcaraz, Yatra took some lessons with Nadal. They shared evidence of their work on social media, with Yatra posting a video of himself traveling to Spain to learn some of Nadal's best tennis tricks at the Rafa Nadal Academy.