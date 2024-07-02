Maluma is on full daddy duties as he, Paris, and Susana Gomez arrive in Italy

Maluma recently demonstrated that his talents extend far beyond music. On his arrival in Cagliari for the Dolce & Gabbana event, Maluma was seen fully embracing his new role as a father. Accompanied by his partner, Susana Gomez, and their adorable baby girl, Paris, the singer showcased a tender side that fans rarely see.

© The Grosby Group The Colombian rapper and singer Maluma, with his partner Susana Gomez, cradles his baby, arriving in Cagliari for the Dolce & Gabbana event.

A Star's New Role

The Colombian heartthrob, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias, has captivated audiences worldwide with his reggaeton rhythms and smooth vocals. Yet, on this occasion, his dedication to his family took center stage. Holding baby Paris in his arms, Maluma exuded a calm and contented demeanor, a stark contrast to the high-energy performances that have defined his career.

Susana Gomez: The Supportive Partner

Maluma's partner, Susana Gomez, played an equally important role in this heartwarming scene. Known for her discretion and preference for staying out of the limelight, Gomez appeared radiant and at ease as she walked beside Maluma, reinforcing their strong family bond.

© The Grosby Group The Colombian rapper and singer Maluma, with his partner Susana Gomez, cradles his baby, arriving in Cagliari for the Dolce & Gabbana event.

Baby Paris: The Newest Star

Little Paris, cradled securely in her father's arms, was the highlight of the moment. Maluma and Susana welcomed their first daughter at the beginning of March. “On March 9th, at 8:23 AM, the love of our lives was born, Paris Londoño Gómez,” the artist expressed in a post on his social networks a day after the arrival of his little one, an occasion on which he showed himself extremely excited and moved.

On March 9th, Maluma also dedicated some heartfelt words to his daughter's mother, thanking her for making this great dream come true. “Susana, my love: Thank you for granting me the greatest dream of being a father. I will never forget that moment. I love you,” he concluded.

Becoming a dad has been a monumental milestone for Maluma, fulfilling one of his greatest dreams. In a social media post, he expressed his excitement for these initial weeks of fatherhood, relishing every moment spent fully immersed in the joy of having Paris in his life. “My first 15 days as a dad, this is the best thing I have experienced in my life.”

