Anna Wintour's reaction upon spotting Pedro Almodóvar sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week

Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson presented a refined men's fashion show in Paris for Loewe. The setting was as artistic as the fashion itself, and the guest list included prominent figures from the fashion and entertainment industries.

Among the luminaries present were the celebrated filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, American actor Jeff Goldblum, and Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

© Getty Images Anna Wintour, Jeff Goldblum, Pedro Almodovar, and Emily Ratajkowski attend the Loewe Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Men Fashion Week on June 22, 2024, in Paris, France.

The highlight of the evening was the much-anticipated meeting between the usually composed Anna Wintour and the celebrated filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. Wintour's visible excitement at the prospect of meeting Almodóvar was a rare sight.

Seated at first, the moment Anna Wintour noticed Pedro Almodóvar's presence was a sight to behold. Her face lit up with a smile; she couldn't contain her excitement as she approached the filmmaker to introduce herself.

© Getty Images Jeff Goldblum, Anna Wintour, and Pedro Almodovar attended the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show on June 22, 2024, in Paris, France, as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Wintour's enthusiasm showed Almodóvar's significant influence and standing within the artistic community.

In addition to attending Paris Fashion Week, the Spanish film director met with the new mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. The Spanish French politician welcomed him in an informal meeting in the City Hall of the French capital. Hidalgo revealed that she admires Pedro's work and is "proud to have welcomed the great director Pedro Almodóvar to the Hôtel de Ville." The private meeting was not for any specific reason and was "simply a friendly meeting," as European outlets reported.

Pedro Almodóvar is known for films such as "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," "All About My Mother," "Volver," "Strange Way of Life," and many more.

Almodóvar has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, five BAFTA Awards, two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and nine Goya Awards. He has also received the French Legion of Honour in 1997, the Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts in 1999, the European Film Academy Achievement in World Cinema Award in 2013, and the Golden Lion in 2019. Additionally, he was awarded honorary doctoral degrees from Harvard University in 2009 and the University of Oxford in 2016.

