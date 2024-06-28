Pet of the week: Halle Berry adopts two adorable "fur babies" named Boots and Coco

Halle Berry became a cat mom! The Hollywood star has shared her recent life update, revealing her excitement after adopting two adorable cats, named Boots and Coco. Halle was all smiles posing with her two black cats, including Boots, who has white paws and a white spot on his nose.

The actress took to social media to share the happy news, explaining that she found them in her yard and took them in. "Introducing Boots and Coco!" she wrote on Instagram. "I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom! I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard."

© Instagram

Halle shared that she also adopted the mom, and she is now living in her backyard as well. "She’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I’ve found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It’s a full house over here!" she wrote, posting multiple photos of the cats.

© Instagram

Fans of the star praised her for her act of kindness and shared positive comments. "Congratulations, they are adorable! My four black and one tuxedo are all from a feral community. Cats are a joy to share life with," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Awww thank you for also getting mom cat spayed! She’ll be happy to enjoy her days without having to worry about finding food for her babies!"

"Because you are Catwoman," one person wrote, referencing her role. Michelle Pfeiffer, who also played the role of Catwoman commented with red heart emojis and added; "Love."