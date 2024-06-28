Diana Taurasi opens up about her eczema journey, family, and memories of Kobe Bryant

Diana Lorena Taurasi is an immensely talented athlete who has achieved exceptional success throughout her career. She is renowned for her contributions to the Phoenix Mercury in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Taurasi made history by being the first overall draft pick in 2004 and has displayed remarkable skill and longevity over her impressive 20-season career.

Taurasi’s endurance is evident in her record 542 games played and her consistent performance, maintaining an average of nearly 20 points per game. Among her remarkable achievements are three championships, two Finals MVP awards, and an MVP title, demonstrating her unwavering commitment and passion for the sport. Notably, at 42, Taurasi has surpassed Michael Jordan with 21 games of scoring 20 or more points, setting a new record in NBA or WNBA history.

Despite her remarkable success, Taurasi, like everyone else, faces her share of challenges. HOLA! USA recently had the privilege of interviewing the legendary Olympian and Phoenix Mercury star in an exclusive discussion about her journey battling moderate-to-severe eczema, marking the first time she has publicly opened up about this personal struggle.

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a chronic skin condition affecting millions worldwide. It causes significant discomfort and impacts people’s daily lives. Luckily, managing it involves a combination of skincare routines, medications, and lifestyle adjustments. Despite being 10-time WNBA All-Star, former WNBA MVP, three-time WNBA champ, and a remarkable five-time gold medalist, Diana has silently grappled with the signs and symptoms of eczema since her college days at the University of Connecticut, impacting her life both on and off the court.

In the revealing interview, Diana shared that it wasn’t until she began using medication that she started to regain control over her eczema. Beyond discussing her eczema journey, the 42-year-old athlete delved into how her multicultural background has influenced her approach to sports. She expressed her thoughts on the increasing popularity of women in sports and shared her vision for the future of women in the sports arena.

"I get everything from my parents. My dad. He’s an immigrant from Italy. Move to Argentina. From Argentina to the US. My mom is from Argentina. So, we came to the United States with nothing. They came with nothing but their bags. And all they knew was how to work. And I take that every single day with me." Diana Taurasi

Moreover, Diana also touched upon her workout playlist and parenting approach, giving readers an insight into her life beyond her impressive athletic achievements.

You’ve publicly shared your journey battling moderate-to-severe eczema. Can you tell us more about your experiences dealing with this condition? And how did eczema affect your life on and off the court? Like millions in this country that battle with eczema is something that it’s a very personal story. It’s something that I’ve dealt with for a long time. I remember going to college and having moderate to severe eczema and having that outbreak, red, itchy skin, and when you play basketball, you’re always in a jersey. Your arms are always exposed. And it was something that was always on my mind. [I wondered] how do I conceal [these outbreaks] in the best way possible with creams, lotions, and different topical steroids? So, partnering with Sanofi and Regeneron and working with Dupixent has given me a different outlook on treating my eczema. Everyone’s story and journey with eczema are different, but it’s given me an opportunity to look at it differently, and it’s really been a great partnership.



Dr. Anabelle Garcia, a San Antonio board-certified dermatologist, joined the conversation: "Eczema, as Diana said, is very common. 2.7 million people in the US live with moderate to severe eczema. It can affect newborns as well as older patients. Typically, patients with eczema also have asthma and are prone to more seasonal allergies."

How has taking medication changed your daily life and sports career? I met with my dermatologist, and we decided that I needed a different way of attacking my eczema. It’s part of my daily and weekly rituals now, and there’s nothing like showing up to the gym with clear skin. I always remember going to the beach with my friends, and then everyone would hang out. The minute I got into the water, my skin would instantly become uncomfortable, irritable, red, and itchy. Now, I can actually enjoy those everyday things, and it’s been so neat to be a part of it.

Dr. Garcia continues, "Patients with darker skin types tend to have darker plaques, more violaceous or hyperpigmented. It can occur in different skin types, and look different based on the patient’s skin type. It can have different triggers for everyone (e.g., climate, skin irritants, dry skin). Since triggers are so personal, the type of management that works best for you will also be a personal decision and may include some trial and error."

Diana Taurasi’s Upbringing and Career

Diana Taurasi has been the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer for over half a decade. In 2023, the Phoenix Mercury guard reached a new milestone when she surpassed 10,000 career regular-season points. Before becoming the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in basketball, Taurasi had to choose between soccer and basketball.

"When you look at the future, you have to know the history of the sport and all the women who have given up and sacrificed a lot of their time and their families when the sport wasn’t where it is now. So I think it’s just such an interesting place that we’re in the future’s bright, the talent is bright..." Diana Taurasi

She eventually chose basketball and, along with teammate Sue Bird, broke the record for the most Olympic Gold Medals won by any basketball player in history, with five consecutive Olympic gold medal wins. Taurasi grew up in California to Argentinian and Italian immigrants and has had an impressive career.

Growing up in Chino, California, how did your multicultural background influence your approach to sports? I get everything from my parents. My dad. He’s an immigrant from Italy. Move to Argentina. From Argentina to the US. My mom is from Argentina. So, we came to the United States with nothing. They came with nothing but their bags. And all they knew was how to work. And I take that every single day with me. That hustle of making sure you provide for your family. You do the work daily; you don’t take anything for granted. I learned all those things from my mom and dad and from how we grew up in our households, and it was always pretty neat because we’d be in our house, and it felt like we were in Argentina, and I would leave the house, and I’d be like, what country am I in now? So I got to experience that every single day, and it made me the person I am today. You’ve won three WNBA championships and five Olympic gold medals. Which one stands out the most to you and why? Since it is the Olympic year, my first Olympics in 2004 was pretty special. When you put that USA jersey on, you’re representing everyone in this country, its history, and everything that comes with it. And especially with basketball, how much the country loves basketball. You’re representing everyone who’s covered that, who’d love that, and who plays it professionally at the YMCA or in the front yard. So there’s this responsibility that you want to go and represent them the right way. And it’s just an amazing feeling being on the same team with 12 of the best players in the world, and you have one goal, and that’s to win a gold medal, and that’s something that we’ve always taken with a lot of respect and a lot of honor. How do you feel about the growing popularity of women in sports, and where do you see it heading in the future? Yeah, we’re in an amazing place right now when it comes to the WNBA. We’re at a cross-section of so many things with social media. Obviously, on the basketball side, it’s just been an amazing thing to be a part of for so long, see it come to this point, and really delight the people who came before us. When you look at the future, you have to know the history of the sport and all the women who have given up and sacrificed a lot of their time and their families when the sport wasn’t where it is now. So I think it’s just such an interesting place that we’re in the future’s bright, the talent is bright, and hopefully, just continues this momentum of a lot of great moments.

How did Kobe Bryant’s nickname for you, “White Mamba,” influence your mentality and approach to the game? It’s so bittersweet to talk about Kobe because I admired him so much on the court. A lot of things he was and his work ethic, his competitiveness, and how much he put into the game of basketball. And the thing that bittersweet is the best was yet to come. He was going to do great things not only for basketball but for women’s basketball; if you take a step back and think about people watching and coming to the game, Kobe and Gigi were the first ones to come when he wore that orange hoodie—those memorable times changed the course of our league and have a great relationship with him. Talking about things is almost unbearable because he’s not here to celebrate. And he started all of it, in all the ways

Diana Taurasi Off the Basketball Court

Diana Taurasi’s legacy in women’s basketball continues to grow, and her record-breaking accomplishment cements her position as one of the sport’s all-time greats. However, her life off the basketball court is equally impressive.

Taurasi is happily married to her former teammate, Penny Taylor. The couple dated for eight years before tying the knot on May 13, 2017. At the time, Taylor held the position of the Phoenix Mercury Director of Player Development and Performance. Fast-forward to March 1, 2018, when the couple welcomed their first child, a son. Their family joyously expanded on October 9, 2021, a.m., when Taylor gave birth to their second child, a precious daughter.

There is a Beyoncé song that says, “Strong enough to bear the children, Then get back to business.” How do you and your wife balance parenting and career? It’s interesting. We have a six-year-old and a two-and-a-half-year-old, and they’re just wonderful, wonderful kids. It’s made me, if anything, make sure when it’s time to work, I have to get things done. Because I know I want to get home and enjoy time with my kids and help. When there’s a perfect partnership, everyone takes responsibility for everything. That comes from work, home chores, driving them to soccer practice, and school. When there is shared responsibility, there’s this great relationship that is built within your family. I learned that from my family, and Penny learned that from her family in Australia. But it makes me laser-focused when I go to work and have these four hours at the gym. I don’t have time to mess around. I have to do my work to get home and feel good about everything. There’s nothing like coming home, no matter how your day went. And your kids love you. It’s one of the best feelings you can have as parents. Everyone has a workout playlist. Do you have Latin music in yours? I’m all over the spectrum. I’m a 90s teenager from LA, so West Coast rap is number one. Then I have Guns n‘ Roses, Trueno, Duki, Peso Pluma, and Luis Miguel. My music is all over the map, and then when I went to school on the East Coast, so Jay Z and Biggie. So, the way I wake up is what I listened to. If I’m in a chill mode, I’ll put up with Sublime. If I’m ready to get a little gritty on the car, put some Tupac on after the game. After the game, I’ll put some slower ones like Genuwine and Anthony Hamilton, So I’m all over the place.

