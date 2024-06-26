Lupita Jones addresses turmoil in Miss Universe Mexico

Miss Universe Mexico has recently experienced a whirlwind of leadership changes, which have brought about a wave of controversy and public scrutiny. The organization, which has long been an esteemed institution in the pageant world, navigates through choppy waters.

The first significant change occurred at the beginning of May when Cynthia de la Vega was removed from her position as the national director. Her removal was unexpected and marked the start of a period of instability. Shortly after that, Martha Cristiana was appointed to take over the reins. However, after eight weeks in her role, Cristiana announced her resignation, citing irregularities related to a false inclusion issue within the pageant.

© Getty Images Lupita Jones during a press conference.

Lupita Jones Speaks Out

Amid this upheaval, Lupita Jones, who led the Miss Universe Mexico organization for over three decades, has not remained silent. Jones, a revered figure in the beauty pageant community, expressed her dismay over the recent events. During a press conference in San Luis Potosí, where she promoted her play "Las Leonas," Jones responded with pointed irony to a reporter's question about Cristiana's tenure.

"Well, I don't see her anymore, because she's not even there anymore," she remarked, highlighting the rapid turnover in leadership. She continued, "Look, this is not easy. Sorry, but sometimes you leave very big shoes to fill, right? sorry."

An Emotional Instagram Broadcast

Following her initial comments, Jones took to Instagram to elaborate on her concerns. In a live broadcast, she expressed her sadness over the changes in the contest's guidelines, lamenting the departure from the principles she had upheld during her tenure. Reflecting on her departure in November 2023 and the subsequent appointment of Cynthia de la Vega, Jones voiced her frustrations. "I am very saddened by what is happening, how they are manipulating the concept of pageants in our country," she said.

Critique of Former Leadership

Jones did not hold back in her criticism of the previous directors. She spoke of the disdain shown by the last director towards beauty pageants and the participants. "The last director they appointed always said that she did not like beauty pageants, and she always looked down on the misses," Jones stated. She recounted the negative experiences of beauty queens who felt belittled under the former leadership. Jones added, "If you do not like it, why are you there… From the beginning, I said: 'That woman will not last there'."

© Getty Images Lupita Jones at the Centro Comercial Santa Fe in Mexico City, Mexico.

Lupita Jones had differences with Anne Jakrajutatip and the Miss Universe Organization

Jones, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 1991, said she stepped down as National Director because of differences with the new Miss Universe administration. Right after Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios became Miss Universe 2023 and Mexico was announced as the venue for the 2024 edition, Anne Jakrajutatip, owner of the franchise, confirmed the revocation of Lupita Jones as director of the franchise in the country. Jakrajutatip also announced Jones’s successor, Cynthia de la Vega, as the new national director.

Jones told several media outlets that despite her journey as the manager being over, she feels good. “I feel at peace, calm. In recent years, there were already things that did not make me feel comfortable with Miss Universe,” she declared.

The first Mexican woman to win Miss Universe also explained her disagreement with the new administration’s contestant selection criteria. “Something that I will always defend is that every competition must be fair and transparent, and there are several elements that, for me, must exist in a competition for it to happen that way,” she noted.

© GettyImages Lupita Jones breaks her silence: Enlist differences with Anne Jakrajutatip and Miss Universe Organization

Lupita mentioned that the guidelines need more clarity, which can create distrust. “Otherwise, you may wonder if certain girls benefitted from condescension. I am not alleging any fraud,” she added. “It’s possible that some concessions were made to appear more inclusive, but let’s see: What is Miss Universe looking for? It is not clear to me.”

Concern for the Future

Jones also expressed her worries about the impact these changes are having on the reputation and operation of Miss Universe Mexico. "In less than six months, there have already been two directors, and there is no direction," she noted, pointing out the lack of stability and increasing internal issues. She also criticized the "false inclusion" narrative propagated by the recent leadership, stressing the harm it was causing to the pageant's image and the media involved.

The coming months will be crucial in determining Miss Universe Mexico's future direction and whether it can restore the stability and prestige it once enjoyed.