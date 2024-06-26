Tiffany Trump and her mom Marla Maples focus on 'healing' after the death of her grandfather

Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples prioritized their mental health following the death of Stan Maples, Tiffany's grandfather and Marla's dad. The two spent a couple of days at the Lanserhof Regenerative Center in Germany, where they practiced various healing therapies to help them cope with their loss.

Marla shared various photos in an Instagram post, showing her and her daughter at the stay at the center. One, shows the two in matching grey, with Marla wearing a padded vest, white pants, and brown loafers. Tiffany wore a grey knitted sweater, some jeans, and brown ballet flats. More photos showed the two taking in their surroundings at the center, and showing some of the things they enjoyed through their stay, including a delicious looking dinner, and some stunning flowers.

In the post's caption, Marla shared that the trip took place at exactly the right time for them. " Tiffany and I shared such a beautiful healing time at Lanserhof Regenerative Center in Sylt, Germany just after my sweet daddy & Tiff’s Grandstan elevated," she wrote. "This was planned on the physical level weeks before and who would’ve known the timing would’ve been so perfect. Thank you God, Daddy in Heaven, Christian Bertram, and my friend @stuart.wattspr who makes magic happen."

© Astrid Stawiarz Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump

Marla Maples' emotional statement following her father's death

Maples confirmed the news of her father's death earlier this year. She posted some of her favorite memories of her father on social media, sharing a video of him singing a hymn. "This was just a couple of years ago at a friends cabin for my birthday. We were all gathered around sharing stories and Dad got up to sing for us," she wrote.

"Just wanted to share a bit of his beautiful spirit and his love for God with you now as we prepare for his Life celebration tomorrow."