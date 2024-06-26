Ana Gabriel reveals that she got married and is planning a honeymoon

Ana Gabriel has been one of the most discreet celebrities regarding her personal life. However, she has found social media to be the perfect place to share important details about her life and career with her followers.

© Christopher Polk Ana Gabriel



Recently, the "Luna and Cosas del Amor" singer opened up like never before during an IG Live, where she revealed that she is not single. But Gabriel is not just in a relationship - she is a married woman! She did not go into further details like the date her wedding took place or the identity of the person who stole her heart. What she did share is that her honeymoon will be next year.

The singer from Sinaloa, Mexico, surprised everyone when she shared the news. "I'm already married," the singer responded with a huge smile to a follower who asked if she was in love with someone. Gabriel went on to show off the wedding ring on her left hand. At another point during the live with her fans, the singer explained that they were already preparing for the honeymoon.

The happy couple will wait until next year as she is still on tour. “I'm telling you that in the year 2025, I'm going to go on my honeymoon,” the singer said after a fan asked for an invitation. “I already have someone to accompany me on my honeymoon,” she said - laughing. “Only two people are going to my honeymoon. There are just two of us - that's why it's a honeymoon - because we are two people,” she added.

While Gabriel couldn't hold back her excitement to share she was married, she kept the identity of her partner a secret, only referring to him as her husband. “Before the honeymoon, I am going to be with my husband, my husband, yes," she said. "I think it's the Dominican Republic, and after there, I'll go on my honeymoon."

How is her health?

A few weeks ago, Gabriel had fans concerned when she was hospitalized due to complicated pneumonia. After the terrifying scare, the performer resumed her schedule and returned to the stage. The singer said during her IG Live that she was 95% recovered and is still recovering and resting.