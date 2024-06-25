Sean Penn is 'thrilled every day' to be divorced

Sean Penn is through with marriages. The 63-year-old actor has been married and divorced three times and has opened up about his experiences with wives Madonna, Robin Wright, and Leila George D'Onofrio. Despite the conclusion of those relationships, Penn finds himself happy and content with his status as a single man.

Penn was recently profiled by The New York Times, where he discussed his humanitarian work, his new film "Daddio" alongside Dakota Johnson, and his love life. When discussing his status as a single man, he revealed he was "thrilled every day."

“I’m just free,” he said. “If I’m going to be in a relationship, I’m still going to be free, or I’m not going to be in it, and I’m not going to be hurting. I don’t sense I’ll have my heart broken by romance again.”

He shed a light on the dynamics he has with his exes, revealing that he has a good friendship with Madonna, whom he was married to from 1985 to 1989. “It turns out it’s a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are not kids involved,” he explained. “It took Robin and I quite a while. There was a lot of drama." Penn and Wright were married from 1996 to 2010, and share kids Hopper and Dylan. “Much more important to repair it if there are kids involved, but no easy swing, right?”

Penn's rumored girlfriend Nathalie Kelley

In December of last year, Penn was photographed with Peruvian-Australian actress Nathalie Kelley. The two looked happy together as they walked through Miami Beach. While the status of their relationship is unknown, the two likely bonded over their activism and humanitarian efforts. Kelley currently sits on the board of foundations like Kiss the Ground and the Fungi Foundation and has discussed that she moved out of Hollywood to pursue other interests, including the health of the planet's future.