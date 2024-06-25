Britney Spears has reconciled with her sons Sean and Jayden

A little over a year ago, it was announced that Britney Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, would move to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline. This situation further complicated the singer's relationship with the boys, as it was reported that they had refused to see their mother for some time.

However, things have taken a turn, as it has been revealed that the so-called "Princess of Pop" has finally reconciled with her sons. The Daily Mail reported that Britney has rekindled her relationship with her sons, Sean and Jayden, who are 18 and 17 years old, respectively.

© @britneyspears

The report mentioned that she has communicated with them for months, has visited them in Hawaii, and has arranged meetings with them in California. According to the British tabloid, while things are complicated, Jayden says, "I 100 percent think this can be fixed."

"It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally," he continues. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."Sending a message to his mom, Jayden says, "I love you a lot; I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Who made this reunion possible?

A second source close to the family told DailyMail that Bryan Spears, Britney's older brother, was behind the reunion between mother and children. "Bryan was instrumental in facilitating their reunion. He cares a lot about Britney and her nephews," said the insider. In addition, he revealed that Bryan wanted to keep things secret "because he didn't want to jeopardize their chances of reconciliation, but in reality, she has been their mother again since February."

On June 14, the 42-year-old singer posted on Instagram that hinted that she was already in communication with her children. It was precisely when she published several photos of Bryan during his vacation. "He looks quite elegant," she said about her brother. "I sent them to my children, and I think they got jealous because they said: 'That's a filter... that's not real,'" wrote the singer at the time.

In 2022, the Federline brothers interviewed writer Daphne Barak for the British channel ITV, and they spoke about their strained relationship with their mother. However, they were open to reconciling with her. "I 100 percent believe that it can be fixed. I want her to be better mentally. I would like to see her again when she is," Jayden said.