Alicia Keys and JAY-Z might be releasing a new collaboration

Music fans worldwide are on the edge of their seats as Alicia Keys hints at a potential new collaboration with JAY-Z. The dynamic duo, known for their 2009 hit “Empire State of Mind,” might be gearing up to release another anthem. On Saturday, June 15, Keys dropped a teaser video with fans speculating what’s next for the iconic pair.

In a post on her social media, Keys celebrated the monumental success of “Empire State of Mind,” which recently surpassed one billion streams. The caption read, “1 Dream. 1 Song. 1 Billion streams. Thank you! We love you. What’s next…”

This cryptic message was accompanied by a video featuring JAY-Z standing in an empty, lobby-like space where he was soon joined by Keys, who leaned on his shoulder as a loop of her vocals from their famous track played in the background. The teaser ended with a beat switch, suggesting a glimpse of their possible new release.

The song “Empire State of Mind” was featured on JAY-Z’s “The Blueprint 3” album and quickly became a classic, giving the rapper his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

This track also won two Grammy Awards for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song. Its long-lasting popularity was further confirmed when the record was certified nine times platinum by the RIAA in June 2023.

In 2022, Alicia revealed that Queen Elizabeth requested several songs for her Platinum Jubilee Concert. Keys, who performed at the Platinum Party at the Palace, revealed in an Instagram post that the late monarch requested “Empire State of Mind” alonside other hits such as “Superwoman,” and “Girl on Fire.”

Sharing a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage, the Grammy winner wrote, “Epic night at the jubilee!! Celebrating the Queen and all the Queens!!!!!👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 “She’s got her feet on the ground and she’s burning it down!” FYI: Every song was requested personally by the Queen Even EMPIRE!! Big lovvveeee!!!!!💥💥💥💜💜💜.”