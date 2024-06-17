Gwyneth Paltrow shares her love and appreciation for Kate Middleton amid health update

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her support for Kate Middleton following her latest public appearance over the weekend during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The Hollywood star showed her appreciation for Kate on social media, and it seems the actress is close to the royal family, as last year she went on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate took to Instagram to share some special moments next to her family, standing next to Prince William and their kids, 9-year-old Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis. “A memorable day at The King’s Birthday Parade,” she wrote, looking back at the unforgettable day. “From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember.

©GettyImages



Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and King Charles III on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace

Gwyneth decided to comment on her public appearance; “So happy to see you looking so happy and well,“ she wrote, referring to Kate’s latest statement where she gave an update on her health struggles. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she shared before attending the parade.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” she continued. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Gwyneth made headlines last year after having dinner with Harry and Meghan. The actress was joined by her husband Brad Falchuk at a celebrity hot spot in London, with other celebrities in attendance, including Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd and her husband, Texas oil heir Michael Herd.