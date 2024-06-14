Zac Efron calls Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale ‘the best moms ever’ amid pregnancy

Zac Efron is praising his ‘High School Musical’ co-stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale amid their motherhood journey. The actor revealed that he is still friends with the pair, and called them the “best moms ever,” now that Vanessa is expecting her first child, and Ashley became a mom back in 2021 and is now expecting her second baby.

During his latest interview with Access Hollywood, the 36-year-old star was asked about his co-stars and longtime friends, to which he revealed his excitement and even teased upcoming family reunions. “Oh, they’re going to be the best moms ever, those girls, are you kidding me? Oh, my gosh,” he said to the publication.

Zac was thrilled to talk about Vanessa and Hudgens’ motherhood journey, adding that they are “going to have some fun family reunions coming up.” Vanessa revealed her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars in March, following her wedding with Cole Tucker in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Ashley announced her pregnancy with her husband Christopher French in September 2020 and welcomed their daughter Jupiter Iris French in March 2021. She also announced her second pregnancy in March 2024.

The two moms have shared their excitement to be pregnant at the same time. “I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life,” Ashley said on Instagram. “It’s very cool!” When it comes to Zac, he previously declared that he will become a dad in the future; “I have a bit more growing to do,” he said in May 2022 to Ellen DeGeneres.

Fans of the popular franchise remember that Zac dated Vanessa while filming the installments, and despite their split, they are still friends and have since supported their professional careers.