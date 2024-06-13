Miley Cyrus explains why she avoids celebrity friendships

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her friendships in the entertainment business. The 31-year-old singer is known for keeping her personal life private, as she has a very close inner circle of family and friends, and avoids being in the spotlight, apart from her work commitments.

The Grammy winner recently shared her thoughts about her relationships in the music industry, during her interview on Netflix’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.’ Miley admitted that she is not a fan of becoming friends with other artists, apart from her longtime friendships.

“I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists,” she explained. “Like Beyoncé — who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time.”

Miley looked back at a special moment in her career when she performed next to Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Fergie, Mary J. Blige, and more singers. “I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and the Queen Bey, and they’re fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning,” she detailed.

©GettyImages



Ashanti, Nicole Scherzinger, Natasha Bedingfield, Miley Cyrus and Beyonce

“I’m like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I’m standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyoncé was so kind to me,” Miley recalled, adding, “Now, just from seeing her, I’ve created, like, a relationship, maybe, a bit more in-depth.”

“I’m part of my community in that way, but it’s all quantity — not quality,” she declared. “I’m not very active in that.”