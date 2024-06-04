Madonna celebrates father Silvio Ciccone’s 93rd birthday with heartfelt tribute

Pop icon Madonna marked a significant milestone in her family’s life by sharing heartwarming pictures on Instagram to celebrate her father Silvio Ciccone’s 93rd birthday. The 65-year-old singer and performer paid a touching tribute to her Italian father, showcasing their close bond through a collection of rare and adorable snapshots.

In a photo that truly captures the essence of their relationship, Madonna is seen embracing her father with warmth and love. The picture, taken at one of her concerts, shows a candid moment of affection, with Madonna dressed in her signature stage attire— a corset and fishnets—suggesting that Silvio was not just a father but also a fan.

Madonna’s caption for the post was filled with admiration and love, as she wrote: “To The O.G. Daddy—Happy 93rd Birthday Silvio! Congratulations for riding the roller coaster of life with humor and sanity intact.”

She continued her tribute by expressing gratitude for the life lessons he has imparted, particularly his inspiring mantra: “I’m Gonna Go until the Wheels fall off.” She concluded her heartfelt message with an expression of boundless love: “Nothing can stop us! Love you to the moon and back.”

Fans and followers shared in the celebration through comments and likes. “I mean, some people invented computers, some people get gold medals, some find antidotes and so and so. But this gentleman can say that he created MADONNA !!!” a person wrore.

“How sweet, how beautiful, thank you for sharing! ❤️ For those out there cherish your parents while they’re still with us, he’s one year younger than my mother! 💞 Life is precious, life is sweet!😘 Happy 93rd Birthday!🎈🎂🥳,” another one added.

A few weeks ago, the star concluded her “Celebration” Tour with a monumental free concert on the iconic Copacabana beach. The event, which drew fans from around the globe, solidified Madonna’s status as a musical icon and a cultural phenomenon. “The traffic is chaos but the concert will be great, especially because it’s Madonna, the queen of pop,” said a resident of the area, to the publication Japan Today.