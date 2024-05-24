‘Super Size Me’ director Morgan Spurlock dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker known for the film “Super Size Me,” has died at the age of 53. His death was announced by his brother, Craig Spurlock.

©GettyImages



Spurlock at the Sundance Film Festival

Spurlock had cancer and appears to have died out of complications sparked by the disease in upstate New York. “It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” said Craig in a statement. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

The director had a long and lengthy career in entertainment, with “Super Size Me” becoming one of his most influential films. The project explored the effect of fast food on the body, with Spurlock becoming the test subject for his own project, recording himself for a month as he ate burgers, fries, and other types of foods from McDonalds.

The documentary sparked a national debate, prompting many to analyze the effects of fast food chains in America. It was nominated for best documentary feature at the Academy Awards.

The controversy surrounding ‘Super Size Me’

©GettyImages



Spurlock at a 2017 Entertainment Weekly party

Despite the film’s success, it sparked some controversy. By the movie’s conclusion, Spurlock had gained around 25 pounds, was dealing with depression, and experiencing liver dysfunction, which he claimed was all related to his McDonald’s-only diet. It was later revealed that Spurlock was also drinking while he shot the documentary, and that he’d hidden that from viewers.

Spurlock is survived by his children Laken and Kallen, his brothers Craig and Barry, and his father Ben.