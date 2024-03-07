Tudum: A Global Fan Event©GettyImages
Gal Gadot welcomes her fourth daughter, Ori

She also revealed that the pregnancy was challenging

By Maria Loreto -New York

Gal Gadot has given birth to her fourth daughter. The actress shared the news on social media, where she shared the first photos of her child and revealed that the pregnancy was challenging.

The post shows Gadot holding on to her daughter. “My sweet girl, welcome,” she wrote. “The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

Gadot also made reference of her three daughters. “Welcome to the house of girls,” she wrote. “Daddy is pretty cool too.”

Gadot is married to Jaron Varsano, with the two sharing four daughters: Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2.

Gadot’s love of pregnancy

"Barbie" Premiere - Arrivals©GettyImages
Gal Gadot at last year’s premiere of Barbie

In an interview with InStyle magazine, Gadot revealed that she loved having children. She also revealed that she loved the moment of giving birth, considering it special and unique. "I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical," she said. "I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

Gadot revealed that even though she loves the process, her pregnancies have always been difficult. "The pregnancies are hard for me — I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element," she said.

