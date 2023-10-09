Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló celebrated their son’s first birthday

On October 7, 2022, Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló joyfully welcomed their first child, a much-anticipated baby boy. This Saturday marks the baby’s first birthday, which is happening during a difficult time for his Nadal, because of the uncertainty of his career.

The son of the Mallorcan athlete was born in a private clinic in Palma, his hometown. There are very few public photos of the young Rafa because both Mery and Rafa prefer to keep their personal life private. In fact, this summer was the first time they shared a picture of all three of them together. It happened in July during their boat vacation along the Greek coast. In the photo, they are seen from behind, looking at the famous Corinth Canal that connects to the Aegean Sea.

The tennis player is currently recovering and rehabilitating from a hip and psoas operation he had in early June. In a recent interview with Spanish journalist Juanma Castaño, Nadal eagerly expressed his desire to make a comeback to the tennis courts in 2024, with the possibility of this return depending on his recovery.

During the interview with the Spanish journalist, the winner of 22 Grand Slams discussed his role as a father: “I’m doing well as a father; I’ve always liked children a lot... I haven’t taken my son to the park yet, butI do spend a lot of time with him, even if it means having a sore back from carrying him. We’ve taken some walks around my house, like everyone else.” Rafa also revealed that his baby boy has already grabbed a tiny racket and he finds it amusing.

This weekend, the couple celebrated their baby’s first birthday in an intimate gathering with family. The celebration was extremely private, and as a result, very few details have been disclosed as of today.

During his recovery, Nadal remained active, balancing quality time with his family and business endeavors. This summer, the accomplished Spanish tennis player and entrepreneur, expanded his Zel Hotels brand in collaboration with Meliá Hotels International. They are set to open their first location in Mexico, a top tourist destination, in 2025.

Rafael Nadal and Maria Perelló also recently developed their own signature scents. The couple collaborated with the brand Henry Jacques to craft their fragrances for a collection that is called in “In All Intimacy.”