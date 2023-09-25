Bruno Mars performs at star-studded JBL Fest

JBL Fest kicked off last Thursday, in Las Vegas. The launch party was attended by some of the world’s most famous celebrities, including Lenny Kravitz, Madison Beer, Ashlee Simpson, and more. IIt was hosted at Park MGM in Las Vegas, with Bruno Mars in attendance, surprising guests with an improptu performance.

©Courtesy of JBL Fest



Mars signing a speaker at JBL Fest

The event was filled with special activities, including karaoke, an open bar, live music, and more. Mars joined D’Mile on the DJ Booth to spin some songs, including some of his biggest successes, including “Locked Out of Heaven.” He also performed Lenny Kravitz’ “I Belong To You.”

JBL Fest was a celebration of the brand, which is now launching a new line of products called JBL Authentics. The line is made up of three speakers of different sizes: 200 (90-watt), 300 (100-watt), and 500 (270-watt). The speakers’ price start at $349.

©Courtesy of JBL



Mars performing at JBL Fest

The speakers have a throwback look to them that make them appealing for people of anny age, and are equipped with voice assistants. “No matter your style, JBL Authentics smart speakers elevate any room. The premium aluminum frame, custom leather-like paneling, and a reimagined Quadrex grille let you bring a piece of JBL heritage home,” reads the website.

JBL Fest is a three day event with perfromances from artists likeBebe Rexha, Khalid, and Kim Petras.