Vanessa Hudgens told Nylon in April 2023, that she’s always felt drawn to witchcraft, blatantly telling the outlet “yes” when they asked if she felt like a witch. “I’ve always been drawn towards the darkness and the unknown, as well as herbalism ever since I was a kid. And nature. I always felt the most grounded and connected when I was surrounded by trees.” She said she had her awakening when filming one of the Princess Switch movies, and being a witch to her means, “connecting to my angels, my ancestors, my spirit guides, my spiritual brigade.” She also revealed she has the gift of “vision” and has seen ghosts for as long as she can remember.