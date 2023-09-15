TED talks by Hispanic and Latino speakers to enjoy during Hispanic Heritage Month

Since 1990 TED has held conferences annually about scientific, cultural, political, humanitarian, and academic topics. The viewing figures surpass 500 million every year, and during 18 minutes or less, speakers get the chance to share their ideas and experiences.

These TED talks are filmed at the company’s flagship TED conferences, independent TEDx events, partner events and salons held in their NYC World Theater. In June 2006, TED released six talks recorded and since then, every talk delivered at a TED event is reviewed by our research goes on TED.com.

Thanks to these online videos, TED has attracted an international following that has grown into the millions. These talks are now viewed or listened to more than 3 billion times annually.

Among those speakers are Hispanic figures such as Isabel Allende and Gabby Rivera. To learn more about their inspiring stories, find below their outstanding presentations.

Isabel Allende: How to live passionately — no matter your age

Íngrid Betancourt: What six years in captivity taught me about fear and faith

America Ferrera: My identity is a superpower–not an obstacle

Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez: What’s missing from the American immigrant narrative

Gabby Rivera: The story of Marvel’s first queer Latina superhero

Note: This article was orginally published on September 23, 2022.