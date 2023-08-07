Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s fight delayed amid Elon’s health issues: ‘May require surgery’

It seems like the cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will have to be postponed. The Tesla founder shared an update about recent health issues, revealing that he will be getting an MRI on his “neck & upper back tomorrow,” which means he might need to undergo surgery and will not be able to go against the Meta CEO.

The update comes after Mark explained that he was “ready” to fight Elon, but didn’t expect it to be soon, as there had yet to be a confirmed date. “I’m ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath,” he wrote on Sunday, August 7.

As many online users remember, Elon challenged Mark to a cage fight back in June, with the Facebook founder quickly replying to the proposal. “Send me location,” Mark said at the time, with fans of the pair sharing their excitement about who could be the winner.

Elon went on to share more details about the fight on August 6, adding that the fight would be live-streamed. “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” he wrote on his site, formerly known as Twitter. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” he wrote.

The ‘X’ owner was recently spotted with his former girlfriend Grimes in Italy, making online users wonder if they were now back together. The pair were photographed around Portofino, with Elon having a casual conversation with his 17-year-old son Saxon, from his previous relationship with Justine Wilson. Meanwhile, Grimes was seen walking with their 3-year-old son X Æ A-XII, just outside the restaurant where Elon was having dinner.