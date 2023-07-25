LeBron James’ 18-year-old son, Bronny, experienced a sudden cardiac arrest

During a routine basketball workout at the University of Southern California, LeBron James’ 18-year-old son, Bronny, faced a harrowing health scare. The young athlete experienced a sudden cardiac arrest, sending shockwaves through the sports community and eliciting an outpouring of concern and support from fans worldwide.

Bronny was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated in the intensive care unit before transitioning to general care, as informed by Page Six.

Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the rep’s statement begins.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information.”

Amid uncertainty and concern, LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, took a moment to express their heartfelt gratitude. They sincerely extended their most profound appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their unwavering commitment and remarkable dedication to the safety and well-being of all athletes, including their son, Bronny.

(L-R) LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

What is cardiac arrest?

In brief, cardiac arrest is a sudden and dangerous condition where the heart fails to beat effectively, resulting in a loss of consciousness and breathing due to disrupted blood flow.

This medical emergency requires urgent action, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation, to restore normal heart rhythm and circulation. Without immediate treatment, cardiac arrest can be fatal within a few minutes.