2015 Fashion 2.0 Awards©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Miss Universe celebrates Dayana Mendoza’s birthday with emotional video

The organization celebrated Mendoza’s birthday with a historic clip.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Dayana Mendoza is celebrating her 37th birthday, receiving congratulations from all over the world. The Miss Universe organization congratulated her with an Instagram post, sharing a clip of the moment when she won the crown in 2008.

RELATED:

Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir found dead at 23

EXCLUSIVE: Miss Universe judge Emily Austin reveals what the 2023 committee is considering to crown the queen

Miss Universe: The countries that have won the most crowns

Dayana Mendoza represented Venezuela at the Miss Universe 2008. The clip shows the moment where she and Miss Colombia hold hands and wait for the announcement of the pageant’s winner.

Mendoza’s win was a celebrated moment for Venezuela, a country that puts immense value on Miss Universe pageants. The following year, Stefania Fernandez, another Venezuelan, became Miss Universe. The win made Venezuela the first and only country to get back to back wins.

As of this year, Venezuela holds seven Miss Universe titles and is the second country with the most crowns. The first is the United States, having nine Miss Universe winners.

Miss Venezuela Stefania Fernandez (L) is©GettyImages
Stefania Fernandez and Dayana Mendoza

The Miss Universe post prompted many comments from followers, hailing Mendoza as one of the most beautiful Miss Universe contestants of all time.

“Beautiful Dayana Mendoza, one of the most beautiful Miss Universe in history,” wrote a follower. “The most beautiful Miss Universe,” wrote a second person.

Related Video:

Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more