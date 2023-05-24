Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai shows impressive golfing skills and achievements

Kai Trump is only 16 years old and she has already proved to be a talented golfer. Donald Trump’s granddaughter has won a tournament at Mar-a-Lago and is on her way to winning a college scholarship after showing a promising future in sports.

The former president is known for being passionate about golfing, and it seems the skills run in the family, as Kai has been playing golf with her grandfather from a young age. The duo even had the opportunity to play with famous golfer Tiger Woods.

Describing herself as an athlete, Kai is sponsored by Callaway Golf and she already has a fanbase. “Future women’s golf circuit! Beautiful swing,” one person wrote in one of her videos on social media, “She has perfect form!” adding, “Incredible talent.”

Kai is the daughter of Donald Jr and his former wife Vanessa Haydon. The 16-year-old golfer spends quality time with her father at the golf course as well, with many thinking that she could easily earn a scholarship for her skills, as her longest drive is 275 yards.

The young athlete has been able to play with many top golfers at Mar-a-Lago, including Bryson DeChambeau, Daniela Holmqvist, Kyle Berkshire, Dustin, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, among others.