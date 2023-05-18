TikTok user claims mom inspired this Luis Miguel hit

Luis Miguel is about to go on tour, causing mayhem in websites in Mexico that were ill-equipped to handle the influx of customers. Another reason that he’s gone viral is a TikTok video that claims to have found the inspiration for one of his first hits, “La Chica del Bikini Azul,” a song that talks about a beautiful girl on the beach.

The clip was shared by @cris_sing, who kicks off with a video of himself and his mother. “Is my mom the girl in the blue bikini?” reads the text over the clip. He then shared various photos of his mom when she was younger, sitting and standing next to Luis Miguel, who looks at her pretty romantically.

“Looking for photos on Mother’s Day and I run into this,” reads the video’s caption. Viewers were quick to drop comments and theories on the clip, even suggesting that the guy from the video might be Luis Miguel’s son. “Y’all are not seeing Luis?!” wrote a viewer. “Okay, but I’ve watched this a couple of times because she’s so pretty,” wrote a second person.

While many are sold on the theory that the mom inspired the iconic song, others are more skeptical. “Where is her bikini azul?” wrote someone. “He’s been with everyone, even my mom which made me believe he was my dad at some point,” wrote someone else.

Luis Miguel’s tour kicks off this August, and appears to be mostly sold out. It has stops in Mexico, Argentina, the US, and Chile.

