Jay-Z asks NYC to support him to open casino in Times Square

Jay-Z wants to win a license to open a casino in New York City. To get approval, he addressed a letter to New Yorkers, claiming that the casino could contribute to more tourism and benefits to the city, including the improvement of many residents’ lives.
Jay-Z released a statement through his label’s Instagram, asking for New Yorkers‘ support and sharing why a casino in the area would improve the lives of artists, writers, and actors working on Broadway. He shared that his program in partnership with Ceasar’s Palace would commit $115 million to diverse theater programs.
“The winning group must have a track record of turning words into deeds — of putting New York City and its residents first — people of all races, religions, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations and socio-economic statuses,” reads the letter.
Roc Nation will be placing full-page ads in some of New York’s leading publications, including the New York Post and the New York Daily News. Broadway has previously opposed the casino proposal, arguing that the attraction would not bring “out-of-towners” to the city and would remove opportunities to small businesses that “constitute an integral part of the Broadway ecosystem.”
“Every dollar spent at the craps table, roulette wheel or slot machine is a dollar not spent on a play, dinner, or a souvenir,” reads Broadway’s statement.