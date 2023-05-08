Derek Jeter reveals he and his wife Hannah just had a son

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Jeter have just revealed that they had a son. Jeter shared a statement on Instagram, revealing the birth date and name of his first son.

Jeter shared a black screen with the name “Kaius Green Jeter” written on it. He also shared his son’s birth date, which is May 5th of this year. “Welcome to the world lil’ man!!!” Jeter captioned the post. He also changed his Instagram bio to “Sleep-deprived father of four.”

Fans and followers were quick to drop their congratulations and words of encouragement in the comments section. “Future Yankee,” wrote someone. “Congratulations!!!” wrote the New York Yankees.

The baseball legend previously had three girls with Davis named River Rose, 17 months, Story Grey, 4, and Bella Raine, 5. While Jeter rarely shares personal photos, over the past year, he’s shared special moments and photos, including pictures of himself carrying his daughter and a photo of his wife and three kids as they visited Yankee Stadium.

Since becoming a father, Jeter has opened up about parenting and has revealed that his life is “controlled chaos.” “It’s school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best,“ he said in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

