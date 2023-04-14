Ben Affleck and Matt Damon talk about the first time they met Michael Jordan

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are promoting their new film “Air,” telling the story of Nike’s Air Jordans. The film follows a Nike executive that lands a Michael Jordan endorsement, boosting the young athlete’s career and creating a product that revolutionized the sports market. In an interview, Affleck and Damon discussed the first time they met Jordan, with Jordan and Affleck entering a challenge of who was tallest.

©GettyImages



Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at SXSW

In an interview with USA Today, Damon shared that they met Jordan in Las Vegas some years ago. "So Ben stands up, kind of puffs out his chest, stands tall right up against Jordan, and I think, 'Oh God, I see where this is going,'" said Damon. "Ben's tall, like 6-foot-3. So Ben goes, 'No way you're 6-foot-6.' And Jordan goes, 'Yeah, I am.' And Ben goes, 'No, not a chance, you're 6-foot-4¾, four and three-quarters tops!'”

"And without missing a beat, Jordan says, 'Which is what makes what I did all the more incredible,’” said Damon, sharing that the moment encapsulates some of Michael Jordan’s competitive genius.

Despite the fact that “Air” is not a Michael Jordan biopic, the film explores a very important moment in his life. Due to that reason, Affleck met with Jordan and asked for his approval, saying that if Jordan didn’t want the film to be made then he wouldn’t make it. Jordan was easy going and had only one complicated request. "Then Michael said he wanted Viola Davis for the part. So the good news was, now we knew what the movie is. The bad news, we can't do it without Viola Davis,” recalled Damon.

“Air” was directed by Ben Affleck and stars both Affleck and Damon, with both calling the experience fun and joyful. “It was the greatest job I’ve ever had. I’ve never had more fun,” said Damon per Rolling Stone. “This has been the best experience of my life. By the way, you go to work with Viola Davis in the morning on a five-page scene, and at 10:30 you’re done, it’s the best thing you’ve done in your career, and you’re an hour out of lunch, so you’re like, ‘Well, I guess we should keep working!’”