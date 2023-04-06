How to make Eva Longoria’s Spring salad: ‘Perfect as a side dish or for lunch’

Eva Longoria is welcoming Spring in the best possible way, cooking a delicious recipe. The Hollywood star, who is always showing her fans and followers her favorite dishes and new variations of traditional recipes, has now revealed all the steps to make her Spring salad.

“Spring is here and this salad is one of my favorites to make on any sunny day! It’s so fresh, flavorful and is perfect as a side dish or for lunch,” the actress wrote, telling her fans to tag her on social media if they decide to recreate the dish.

Eva posted the video on Instagram, joined by her son Santiago, who seemed to be curious about what she was preparing. The actress explained that she first tried the salad while on her trip to Spain, and wanted to make it at home.

“I tried this salad in Barcelona. It was so good. It was green beans, spinach and pistachio, so we are going to try to recreate it,” she said before her son asked her if he could try the pistachio. “We are gonna make a dressing out of it,” she said.

Eva asked her son if he liked it but he didn’t seem thrilled about the flavor. “I promise you are gonna like it,” she added, as she said that the first step is to blanch the green beans, and put them in cold water.

She then added baby spinach and hearts of palm to the green beans, and some avocado. Eva also prepared a vinaigrette dressing and included roasted pistachio for the finishing touch.